MotoGP champion Marc Marquez extends Honda deal till 2024

By
Marc Marquez

Bengaluru, February 20: Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has signed a four-year extension of his contract with Repsol Honda Team that will see the Spaniard continue to race with the factory team until at least December, 2024.

So far, Marquez has claimed 56 victories, 95 podiums and 62 pole positions with his RC213V in the premier class.

These results have established him as the most dominant Honda rider in the premier class.

Honda family

Honda family

"I'm very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation for the next four years," Marquez told Honda website.

"Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013. Since the first year, we've achieved success together and I'm very happy to continue being part of the Honda family," he added.

Common goal

Common goal

The 27-year-old had recently undegone a surgery for his shoulder injury, which was similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018, but less aggressive in nature.

"Honda gives me the confidence to extend this partnership to obtain our common goal and continue our story of success," Marquez added.

All in the family

All in the family

For the 2020 season which starts with the Qatar Prix under lights at the Losail International Circuit, Marquez will have his brother Alex Marquez as his team-mate.

Alex, who was the champion in the feeder class is making the big plunge from Moto2 to FIM MotoGP World Championship for the first time.

Unique deal

Unique deal

Honda President Yoshishige Nomura was pleased to renew Marquez's deal with the factory unit.

"We're happy to announce that, after the end of the current season, Marc will stay in the Honda family for four more years. We started talking a few months ago, as both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning. Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him we've won six of the last seven MotoGP titles. As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal. I'm very confident in this partnership and I wish everyone involved continued success."

Marquez extends Honda deal
Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
