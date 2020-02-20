MotoGP champion Marc Marquez extends Honda deal till 2024

Honda family

"I'm very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation for the next four years," Marquez told Honda website.

"Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013. Since the first year, we've achieved success together and I'm very happy to continue being part of the Honda family," he added.

Common goal

The 27-year-old had recently undegone a surgery for his shoulder injury, which was similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018, but less aggressive in nature.

"Honda gives me the confidence to extend this partnership to obtain our common goal and continue our story of success," Marquez added.

All in the family

For the 2020 season which starts with the Qatar Prix under lights at the Losail International Circuit, Marquez will have his brother Alex Marquez as his team-mate.

Alex, who was the champion in the feeder class is making the big plunge from Moto2 to FIM MotoGP World Championship for the first time.

Unique deal

Honda President Yoshishige Nomura was pleased to renew Marquez's deal with the factory unit.

"We're happy to announce that, after the end of the current season, Marc will stay in the Honda family for four more years. We started talking a few months ago, as both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning. Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him we've won six of the last seven MotoGP titles. As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal. I'm very confident in this partnership and I wish everyone involved continued success."