English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Marquez claims first Dutch TT pole, Rossi third after crash

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez grabbed his first pole in the Netherlands

Assen, June 30: Marc Marquez secured just his second pole position of the season and first at the Dutch TT, while Valentino Rossi will start on the front row despite a crash in practice on Saturday.

Repsol Honda rider and MotoGP championship leader Marquez beat Cal Crutchlow to the front of the grid by just four hundredths of a second with a final lap of one minute, 32.791 seconds.

The result will be a huge boost for the four-time champion, who has seen his advantage in the standings cut to 27 points after successive victories for Jorge Lorenzo.

Ducati rider Lorenzo's only premier class win in Assen came in 2010 and he will have his work cut out if he is to challenge for the top step of the podium after qualifying 10th.

Beside Marquez and Crutchlow on Sunday will be Rossi, who slid out at turn seven during FP4 but managed to avoid having to go through Q1.

The veteran Movistar Yamaha man has triumphed at Assen 10 times across the classes - it was the scene of his most recent victory in 2017 - and he was just 0.059 seconds slower than Marquez.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) will start on the second row.

Provisional classification:

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda): 1:32.791secs 2. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda): 1:32.832s 3. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha): 1:32.850s 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati): 1:32.870s 5. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar): 1:32.933s 6. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha): 1:32.984s 7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia): 1:33.029s 8. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3): 1:33.072s 9. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar): 1:33.120s 10. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati): 1:33.167s

Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) and Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) will be two men keen to blast past that rookie battle as early as possible in the race - starting P16 and P18 respectively after a tough weekend for both so far.

Everything goes down to the final 30 seconds in one of the closest top tens ever - and it's a familiar name on top. Can Marquez extend his lead from pole? Can Rossi repeat the feat from third? Or can a darker horse a little future back get into that incredible fight, and take it down to the wire at the awesome Geert Timmer chicane...

The lights go out at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

(With OPTA/Dorna inputs)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue