English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP hits the streets of Bangkok

By
Jorge Lorenzo, left and Cal Crutchlow
Jorge Lorenzo, left and Cal Crutchlow continued their tour of Thai capital.

Bengaluru, October 3: As the FIM MotoGP World Championship caravan heads to the Buriram circuit in Thailand, it was time for some of the riders to ride their machinery through some of the streets of the Thai capital.

Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) had the chance to see a few more sights in Bangkok as they vroomed around the city.

The day began for Lorenzo at Wat Pho - the temple of the reclining Buddha - where the five-time world champion was able to wander around the incredible complex, taking in some history and even posing for a few selfies with fans. Crutchlow, meanwhile, began at Tha Tian Market nearby, where the Brit headed into the maze of incredible sights and smells of the place.

Different ways

Different ways

They both came across a famous local face too, as Chantra visited the temple and the market before the trio regrouped.

The Chao Phraya River snakes its way around Bangkok, and there are a few different ways to cross - ferries, different boats...a few bridges.

Special event

Special event

The riders got suited and booted before the two Hondas roared across in unison and did a couple of runs, with the city traffic stopped in its tracks for the special event.

And then it was back to Wat Pho and the rendezvous point to cool off and get ready to ride at full speed on Friday in front of an even bigger crowd.

Showtime again

Showtime again

To bring the event to a close, it was showtime again!.

After displaying the Repsol Honda and LCR Honda Castrol machines at the MahaNakhon on Tuesday evening, now it was time for engines on and a real ride on the streets of the city...

Awestruck faces

Awestruck faces

You can leave some awestruck faces in your wake as you ride across one of the city's best landmarks, Memorial Bridge, and that's exactly what Lorenzo and Crutchlow got to do.

MotoGP now heads north to Buriram to really get in gear for the PTT Thailand Grand Prix, with the race set for 2pm local time start (12.30pm IST) on Sunday (October 6).

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More JORGE LORENZO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ZNT 3 - 1 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue