MotoGP hits the streets of Bangkok

Bengaluru, October 3: As the FIM MotoGP World Championship caravan heads to the Buriram circuit in Thailand, it was time for some of the riders to ride their machinery through some of the streets of the Thai capital.

Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) had the chance to see a few more sights in Bangkok as they vroomed around the city.

The day began for Lorenzo at Wat Pho - the temple of the reclining Buddha - where the five-time world champion was able to wander around the incredible complex, taking in some history and even posing for a few selfies with fans. Crutchlow, meanwhile, began at Tha Tian Market nearby, where the Brit headed into the maze of incredible sights and smells of the place.

Different ways They both came across a famous local face too, as Chantra visited the temple and the market before the trio regrouped. The Chao Phraya River snakes its way around Bangkok, and there are a few different ways to cross - ferries, different boats...a few bridges. Special event The riders got suited and booted before the two Hondas roared across in unison and did a couple of runs, with the city traffic stopped in its tracks for the special event. And then it was back to Wat Pho and the rendezvous point to cool off and get ready to ride at full speed on Friday in front of an even bigger crowd. Showtime again To bring the event to a close, it was showtime again!. After displaying the Repsol Honda and LCR Honda Castrol machines at the MahaNakhon on Tuesday evening, now it was time for engines on and a real ride on the streets of the city... Awestruck faces You can leave some awestruck faces in your wake as you ride across one of the city's best landmarks, Memorial Bridge, and that's exactly what Lorenzo and Crutchlow got to do. MotoGP now heads north to Buriram to really get in gear for the PTT Thailand Grand Prix, with the race set for 2pm local time start (12.30pm IST) on Sunday (October 6).

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)