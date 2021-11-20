MotoGP Jerez Test: Bagnaia puts Ducati back on top, Honda steals headlines

Pecco's 1:36.872 saw him beat Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) to the overall top by four tenths, with newly-crowned 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) third.

But the timesheets were far from the whole story..

2022 MotoGP Jerez test: Nakagami puts Honda on top on Day 1

Straight out of the blocks on Friday, riding a 2022 prototype - meaning the newer engine, front fairing, air intake and more - Bagnaia went just 0.3s shy of Maverick Viñales' all-time Jerez lap record. A statement of intent? It certainly looked like it.

And it was a sure sign that the Bologna factory have gone into 2022 winter testing carrying the momentum they ended the season with.

With regards to the engine, a big talking point across all factories for the Jerez Test and beyond, Ducati won't be deciding their spec until the Mandalika Test in February.

As well as the front fairing and air intake, the next biggest difference seen on the factory Ducatis has been the new, much long exhaust. Both Pecco and teammate Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) were using it on Day 1 and Day 2, it will be interesting to see whether it makes an appearance at the Sepang and Mandalika Tests next year.

That's a wrap on the first glimpse of next season. The MotoGP riders won't be on track again until 2022, as a much-needed winter break lies ahead for the paddock.

Ducati will arguably head into the break as the happiest manufacturer, but it's very early days. 2022 is set to be bigger and better than ever, we can't wait to see what each factory rolls out of the box at the Sepang Test in February 2022.

Top 10 combined:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 1:36.872

2. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.441

3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.452

4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.484

5. Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.530

6. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.551

7. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.624

8. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.750

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.762

10. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.845