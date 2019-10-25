MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez criticises 'slow mode' Lorenzo after FP2 contact

The Repsol Honda team-mates were close to crashing when Marquez made a final push to guarantee a top-10 spot in what is expected to be the only dry practice session and thus boost his chances of going straight into Q2.

Lorenzo hugged the inside of turn 11, forcing the newly crowned six-time MotoGP champion to take a wider line. The pair touched and one of the wings flew off Lorenzo's bike.

Vinales stakes early claim on victory Down Under

Marquez made a sleeping gesture to his fellow Spaniard when they stopped on the track at the end of the session and then shook his head. However, he assured there were no issues between the two.

The 26-year-old said: "Of course, in the first moment I was upset because now we cannot forget that free practice means qualifying practice, I mean you need to go directly into Qualifying 2 and the forecast for tomorrow looks like rain 100 per cent.

"So it was my last chance, I was on a very fast lap and I tried to overtake him in the best way for me to not lose time. But we need to pay attention, because we cannot ride in a slow mode in the middle of the line.

"Of course, he will say there was no space. But you need to check behind, you need to understand and be out of the racing line. Apart from that, I was angry at first, but then I was in his office and we speak together. No problem."

Lorenzo said: "Unfortunately, right at the end I didn't look back to see I had three or four riders behind me, I tried to be as far on the inside as possible but Marc and I were a little too close."

Marquez ended the day sixth fastest, with Lorenzo down in 16th, although the reigning champion was quickest in a tyre test session that saw him make a phenomenal save from a 70.8 degree lean angle.

Maverick Vinales posted the fastest free practice time of one minute and 28.824 seconds, 0.496 seconds quicker than Andrea Dovizioso who took second ahead of Cal Crutchlow.

Danilo Petrucci and home favourite Jack Miller with fourth and fifth respectively.

(With Omnisport inputs)