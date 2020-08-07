MotoGP riders eye Czech success

Quartararo, the man to beat
Quartararo, who is the man on form and the one to beat was the first to speak.
"I think Jerez is a track that was better for us, but like I said last year the Yamaha is going well in every track. It's true this track has a lot of straights, uphill, and a lot of corners. At the end, our bike is turning really well. Hopefully, we'll do out best."
Calm Vinales
Vinales, who ran Quartararo close in the first two races spoke about Yamaha engine usage among others.
"We're quite confident and comfortable. We know what our potential is, so we're quite calm. We need to make it work as best we can, and that's it. We need to keep going and, especially, we need to be as fast as we were in Jerez."
Rossi confident
MotoGP legend and Vinales's Yamaha team-mate Rossi is upbeat after earning a podium finish in the Andalucia GP.
"It's an important weekend because I've always liked Brno. Last race in Jerez, we changed something that gave me a better feeling and I enjoyed the whole weekend. To be back on the podium after a long time and a difficult period was a great feeling."
Dovizioso eyes improvement
Dovizioso who led the Ducati charge in both races is keen on improving his performance.
"I can't be too happy about my riding in Jerez in the first two races, but in the end the Championship points are not so bad. Happy to be in Brno. I think it can be a better track for us, but it'll be important to fix my weak points."