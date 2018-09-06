MotoGP riders meet the Pope at Vatican

Words of guidance
In addition, there were some words of guidance for those present - with the Pope adding some of his thoughts to the words of CONI chief Giovanni Malago, who had spoken of passion and being a champion in life as well as in sport.
"Let passion take you over. This world needs passion and passions. Live with passion and not as someone who carries life as though it's a burden. Passion is walking forward. 'Champion in life'. Yes, you can become a champion in sporting successes, in a team, whatever it is, but a champion in life is someone who lives with passion, to the full, and is capable of living that way."
Different experience
Marquez sounded very excited after meeting the Pope and he summed up his feeling pretty aptly
"It was a great experience in a different kind of suit! I think once in your life it's good to meet him if you have the opportunity. It was so nice, we spoke and we were able to meet him but also talk to him. It was a pleasure to be here. What he said was great, in terms of understanding and motivation - he said you need passion in life and a goal, and if you follow that passion you can achieve a lot."
Special and unique
For Marquez's team-mate Pedrosa, it was a special and unique opportunity meeting the Pope.
"It was very special and a unique opportunity to meet the Pope and be able to share a few words - for me and for the other riders. We do an extreme sport and there's a lot of risk so it's always important to feel good. This event is something special and I'm glad to be here."
Sight seeing
The riders were also then taken round some of the sights in the stunning city.
Pedrosa, Miller, Marquez and Petrucci were happy clicking pictures with a member of the Pontifical Swiss Guard as the ridersalso posed with their helmets before the reception.