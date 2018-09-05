Marquez looking forward to a perfect weekend in Misano

Final phase

The championship is entering its final phase and Marquez is holding a 59-point advantage over Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

In the team stakes, Honda and the Repsol Honda Team hold first place in the Constructors' and Team's World Championship, respectively.

Twisty track

"Misano is a twisty track and a slower one compared to others on the calendar, with a lot of braking and acceleration. It's been a good circuit for us in the past; we have many good memories and we'll definitely try to add a new one to the list on Sunday," said Marquez, who has five wins, 1×125 (2010), 2xMoto2 (2011, 2012), and 2xMotoGP (2015, 2017), plus one podium and three pole positions at Misano.

Washout

He will be looking to add to those numbers after the washout at the previous round -- the British GP in Silverstone.

"Last year I felt well on the bike and I could ride as I like, but on Friday we'll go on track with the usual mentality, prepared to deal with and to adapt to every situation we find. We'll try to understand the conditions and the grip of the track, looking to improve session by session, hopefully during a sunny and warm weekend!," added Marquez.

Decent record

Pedrosa too has a decent record at the circuit, having won twice in MotoGP (2010, 2016), plus an additional four podiums and two pole positions.

"I hope we'll have some nice weather in Misano and to be able to exploit well all of the sessions. I like the track enough even if it's a bit bumpy and the grip level is often a challenge, because it can change a lot from the morning sessions to the afternoon," he said. The Spaniard was specific about the tyre choice though.

"The tyre choice will be very important. I also like the atmosphere with the fans who are always very passionate and it's very good to see packed grandstands," Pedrosa added.