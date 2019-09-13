English
MotoGP riders revved up for San Marino Grand Prix

By
MotoGP riders

Bengaluru, September 13: Ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix, it was time to talk shop in the pre-event press conference, with reigning champion and FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) joined by his closest challenger, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), as well as Silverstone winner Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), UK podium finisher Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and hometown hero Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Marquez was first to talk, with that incredible British GP first on the agenda before talk turned to the recent Misano test.

"Yeah of course it was not the best last corner for us, but anyway I'm happy because Silverstone was one of the circuits we struggled at a lot last year and this year we were there. The Misano test was quite interesting, we will check this weekend. Race pace was not so fast compared to last year but we were competitive, especially Yamaha riders were very fast, Dovi was not 100% fit but he will be fast, and he's the winner from last year. Apart from that we have a good advantage in the championship, we need to be calm, try to finish races and see what happens in the future.

The final race in Europe before MotoGP packs up and heads for Asia will see the premier class race begin an hour earlier than usual, with lights out at 1pm local time (4.30pm IST).

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
