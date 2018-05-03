English

MotoGP riders swap the race track for new experiences

From left, Pecco Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista, Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira
From left, Pecco Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista, Pol Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira spend a quiet day in Jerez

Bengaluru, May 3: As the MotoGP caravan moves to Europe starting with the famed Jerez Grand Prix on Sunday (May 6), it was time for riders Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team), and Moto2 riders Pecco Bagnaia (SKY Racing Team VR46) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to take to the streets of the sleepy Andalusian town to experience a day in the life of its southern residents.

With the Grand Prix easily the biggest event on the town's calendar, it was a pleasant change for the riders to skip the chaos of the bustling circuit and enjoy a quiet moment in the heart of Jerez and a chance to interact with their fans.

Bartending

Espargaro tried his hand at bartending in the famous Tabanco el Pasaje, helping out the owners in the busy lead up to the Grand Prix.

Getting right into the swing of things, Espargaro quickly found his rhythm with the regulars of the establishment and even got to meet some of his biggest fans.

Workshop

Over at the Taller Navarro Hermanos motorbike workshop, Bautista had the opportunity to put his training as a mechanic into use by helping out in the workshop and reception.

The former 125cc world champion had a kick out of being on the other side of the bike.

Fruit grocer

Back in the centre of Jerez, both Bagnaia and Oliveira greeted the morning rush of locals lining up for their fresh fruit and their morning paper. After a busy morning and new experiences, the riders were happy to leave the quiet life behind and head to the circuit to gear up for the first European round of the season at Jerez, which is sure to be a show stopper.

Big statement

After his sixth straight Americas GP win, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) comes into the Spanish GP off the back of a big statement in the title fight and only one point off the lead. "Racing in front of my home crowd and my fan club will of course add to the good feeling and atmosphere. We'll keep working hard and focusing on consistency," said the world champion.

Five riders, eight points and everything to play for in Jerez. Life at full throttle? That's how the Spanish GP does business, at one of the most spectacular carnivals of the season. Practice starts on Friday (May 4), racing starts 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) for the premier class on Sunday (May 6).

It's an extra special edition this year as the track gets renamed - becoming the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in honour of the Spanish great who sadly passed away last year.

(With MotoGP inputs)

