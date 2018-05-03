MotoGP riders swap the race track for new experiences

Bartending

Espargaro tried his hand at bartending in the famous Tabanco el Pasaje, helping out the owners in the busy lead up to the Grand Prix.

Getting right into the swing of things, Espargaro quickly found his rhythm with the regulars of the establishment and even got to meet some of his biggest fans.

Workshop

Over at the Taller Navarro Hermanos motorbike workshop, Bautista had the opportunity to put his training as a mechanic into use by helping out in the workshop and reception.

The former 125cc world champion had a kick out of being on the other side of the bike.

Fruit grocer

Back in the centre of Jerez, both Bagnaia and Oliveira greeted the morning rush of locals lining up for their fresh fruit and their morning paper. After a busy morning and new experiences, the riders were happy to leave the quiet life behind and head to the circuit to gear up for the first European round of the season at Jerez, which is sure to be a show stopper.

Big statement

After his sixth straight Americas GP win, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) comes into the Spanish GP off the back of a big statement in the title fight and only one point off the lead. "Racing in front of my home crowd and my fan club will of course add to the good feeling and atmosphere. We'll keep working hard and focusing on consistency," said the world champion.