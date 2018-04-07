MotoGP riders switch bikes for boats and jetskis!

Warehouse

Beginning in Tigre, the riders got to see the warehouse that all the boats are stored in before they set off, with five levels of boats hanging in designated spaces like a car park with a unique difference.

And then they were off, sailing first to San Fernando and stopping to take pictures of the houses and sights along the canals, with tourism on the agenda before the race weekend gets in gear.

Jetski

But, as ever, speed wasn't far away, with the next stop downriver at San Antonio - with jetskis there and waiting.

After an hour hitting the water with a little more horsepower, it was time to refuel and get some lunch.

Local cuisine

Stopping off at the Sarthou Complex for some food and interviews ahead of the Grand Prix, the final leg of the journey then brought them back to San Fernando.

Grabbing a bite to taste some local cuisine, Rodrigo goes for an "empanada frita" and Granado for a tasty "choripán"

Splash in Buenos Aires

Swapping the tarmac for the river waters, the MotoGP men never missed a chance to ride. All the riders virtually made a splash in Buenos Aires.

After that, it was time toit's time to head for Termas de Rio Hondo in the interior of the country for the second race of the season.