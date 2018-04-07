English

MotoGP riders switch bikes for boats and jetskis!

Johann Zarco, Eric Granado and Argentinian Gabriel Rodrigo
Johann Zarco, Eric Granado and Argentinian Gabriel Rodrigo rolling on the river

Bengaluru, April 7: Ahead of the Argentina Grand Prix on Sunday (April 8), MotoGP riders switched bikes for boats and then jetskis as they had a stop over in the nation's capital, Buenos Aires, to take a boat trip around the jewel of the region.

Home hero Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider) was joined by premier class frontrunner Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and a newer face on the Moto2grid, Brazilian Eric Granado (Forward Racing Team), for the unique taste of the country before it's back into race mode.

Now it is time to head for Termas de Rio Hondo in the interior of the country as the second race of the season is about to begin.

Most of the riders are chilled out before the race. Are you ready? The race is on Sunday at 3pm local time (11.30pm IST).

Beginning in Tigre, the riders got to see the warehouse that all the boats are stored in before they set off, with five levels of boats hanging in designated spaces like a car park with a unique difference.

And then they were off, sailing first to San Fernando and stopping to take pictures of the houses and sights along the canals, with tourism on the agenda before the race weekend gets in gear.

But, as ever, speed wasn't far away, with the next stop downriver at San Antonio - with jetskis there and waiting.

After an hour hitting the water with a little more horsepower, it was time to refuel and get some lunch.

Stopping off at the Sarthou Complex for some food and interviews ahead of the Grand Prix, the final leg of the journey then brought them back to San Fernando.

Grabbing a bite to taste some local cuisine, Rodrigo goes for an "empanada frita" and Granado for a tasty "choripán"

Swapping the tarmac for the river waters, the MotoGP men never missed a chance to ride. All the riders virtually made a splash in Buenos Aires.

After that, it was time toit's time to head for Termas de Rio Hondo in the interior of the country for the second race of the season.

Story first published: Saturday, April 7, 2018, 13:57 [IST]
