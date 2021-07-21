MotoGP: Thai Grand Prix cancelled, replacement under consideration

The main stake holders -- FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports -- confirmed the cancellation of the Thai GP to be held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand on October 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant travel restrictions.

"The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the OR Thailand Grand Prix, which was set to take place at Chang International Circuit from the 15th to the 17th of October," a joint statement from the organisers said.

We're sorry to announce that we will not be racing at the #ThaiGP 🇹🇭 this year



A tough decision but we cannot wait to see the Thai fans again in 2022 🙌



A replacement event is under consideration 👀#MotoGP

"Despite the best efforts of all parties involved, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions have obliged the cancellation of the event," the statement added.

The organisers however confirmed that a replacement venue is under consideration.

"The FIM MotoGP World Championship looks forward to returning to race in front of the incredibly passionate Buriram crowd in 2022.

A replacement event is currently under consideration and any updates regarding a possible substitute will be published as soon as available."

The 2021 FIM MotoGP Championship has been tweaked many times this and the cancelleation of the Thai GP is the latest in the series.

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo currently leads the championship with 156 points, 34 clear of compatriot and Ducati challenher Johann Zarco.

Francesco Bagnaia, the second Ducati rider, is third in the standings with 109 points.

Currently the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship is into its summer break. The series will resume with a double-header in Styria on August 8.