MotoGP: The class of 2021 is ready for Qatar GP

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship begins with the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar under lights at the Losail International Circuit on Sunday (March 28).

The race begins at 8pm local time (10.30 pm IST) and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport.

Prior to the press conference, the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 fields all headed to the grid at Losail for the traditional class photos ahead of the first track action of the year

MotoGP revs back into life with Qatar Grand Prix

Come November, the likes of Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team), Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), will be hoping it's them who will be lifting the trophy come November.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda would be keen to return back to action with the Spaniard confirming that he will miss the first two races in Qatar.

Marc Marquez to miss MotoGP season openers in Qatar

Millions of fans from every corner of the globe also cannot wait for MotoGP FP1 to get underway on Friday (March 26) in Qatar.

World champion Mir will roll out of pitlane for the first time in 2021, during a Grand Prix, as the number one rider.

However, there are so many riders waiting in the wings to make sure it's them who take all the plaudits this year.

Ahead of the season, a few changes have been made to the way track limit infringements are judged. A new system of sensors is now in place, increasing the accuracy of judgments and helping to create a level playing field for every infringement and/or decision.

The new season has arrived, and the fighting talk has begun. The talking will now be done on track and you can see who tops the first premier class session of the year on Sunday.

