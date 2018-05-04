MotoGP title race hots up in Jerez

Special events

Ahead of the race, there were some special events at the Andalusian track - with Jerez renamed in honour of former world champion Angel Nieto.

In a ceremony attended by MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports' CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and Nieto's sons Pablo, Gelete and Hugo, the new name was made official at midday as the track became the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto and a bust of the Spanish legend was unveiled soon after.

Tough track

After his sixth straight Americas GP win, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) comes into the Spanish GP off the back of a big statement in the title fight.

With only one win in Andalucia, in 2014, it's a track that the number 93 often picks out as one he finds tougher - will that be true this season?

Back on top

The man he is chasing down in the standings is currently Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team). After winning the opening race of the season under lights at the Losail circuit in Qatar, and then taking two solid top six finishes, 'DesmoDovi' is back on top.

He came fifth last year at Jerez, but was a good haul of points below where he is at this point in 2018. A good omen? Consistency is the Italian's calling card.

Podium form

His team-mate, Jorge Lorenzo, was the top Ducati in 2017, however - taking his first podium in red.

Podium form is something Lorenzo had last season at Jerez. The five-time world champion took his first rostrum in red at the 2017 Spanish GP, and it's a venue at which the number 99 has had much success.

Talk of the town

After ending his speculation about future by signing a two-year contract with KTM Red Bull Racing, Johann Zarco is wanting more too after a P6 in Texas and he impressed in Jerez last season as a rookie - as well as being equal on points at the moment with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol).

The Frenchman, who rides for Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team, is certainly the talk of the town.