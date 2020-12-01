MotoGP Yearender 2020: Nine different winners and a new champion!

Nine wonders!

Rewinding to Jerez, it was Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) who took to the top step first, before rookie Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) became the second man to win in 2020 as he stormed Brno - becoming South Africa's first premier class winner.

Then it was the turn of veteran Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) in the Austrian GP as he got back to winning ways, before Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) became another first timer on the top step - and the first Portuguese rider to take victory in the premier class - as he outfoxed them all in the Styrian GP.

Demolition derby

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) took his maiden MotoGP victory with a demolition derby at Misano, before take two on the Adriatic saw Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) reign the Emilia Romagna GP.

Le Mans then saw Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) back on top, the Italian taking his first wet weather win despite his well-known prowess.

Mir arrives

Finally, as the flag flew at MotorLand in the Aragon GP, there were eight. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) did the honours for his and Suzuki's first win of the year and from there, the record was in touching distance - and the eventual champion had not yet won.

That changed in the European Grand Prix as Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) put together a masterpiece for his first premier class win.

The rider to watch out for

Oliveira finished with a flourish as he ended his time with Red Bull KTM Tech3 by winning his home race in Portugal. From pole position, Oliveira got the dream start and as the MotoGP field plunged down the hill into Turn 1, it was Portugal's superstar who led the way.

It was picture perfect for Oliveira at home turf as he had an easy run to victory. He definitely has been one of the riders of the season for sure and definitely the one to watch out for in future.

Two farewells

The MotoGP 2021 grid will miss two of the regular riders, who have been in the paddock for many years -- Andrea Dovizioso and Cal Crutchlow.

Italian rider Dovizioso, who competes for Ducati is taking a planned sabbatical in 2021 and stepping away from competition while Britishman Crutchlow of LCR Honda is preparing to change racing for testing.