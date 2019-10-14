English
NASCAR's 1000Bulbs.com to resume on Monday due to rain

By Arthur Weinstein
Talladega Superspeedway
William Bryon was leading when the race was stopped with 57 of the scheduled 188 laps completed.

Rain halted NASCAR's 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway after the first stage on Sunday.

The race will now be completed in Alabama on Monday.

NASCAR red-flagged the race with Byron leading. Byron, who entered the play-off race eighth in the standings, won the first stage.

Dryers were brought out in an attempt to dry the track, but more rain was forecast, forcing the decision to postpone the event's finish.

Read more about: nascar motorsport fia
Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
