Truex dominates for First Data 500 win

By Arthur Weinstein
Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex led 464 of the 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway to win his seventh race of the season on Sunday and the 26th of his career.

Miami, October 28: Martin Truex Jr dominated the field as he led almost the entire race en route to victory at the NASCAR's First Data 500.

Truex led 464 of the 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway to win his seventh race of the season on Sunday and the 26th of his career.

The victory makes him the first driver to clinch a spot in the Championship 4 playoff finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

"We've wanted to win here for a long time … I used to be terrible here," Truex told NBCSN afterward.

While Truex cruised to the easy win, unexpected drama broke out elsewhere.

With 43 laps remaining, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin were racing side by side when Hamlin pinched Logano into the wall.

Logano cut a tire and spun, losing track position. Following the race, the two drivers scuffled on pit road.

"We were having a discussion, everything was civil, and then like Joey does, he does a little push and runs away," Hamlin told NBCSN.

"I just wanted to talk to him about it, I was pretty frustrated," Logano said. "I just wanted to see what he had to say, and he wasn't apologetic at all, which was really frustrating."

Logano finished eighth, while Hamlin ended up fourth.

Chase Elliott suffered a broken axle and finished 36th, digging himself a huge hole in Round of 8.

The NASCAR playoffs continue at Texas Motor Speedway on November 3.

Read more about: nascar review motorsport fia
Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
