English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hamlin wins Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

By
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin had a dominant car, leading 153 of the 277 laps to claim his fifth NASCAR victory of 2019 and career win number 36.

Kansas, October 21: Denny Hamlin won the race at Kansas Speedway Sunday, but Chase Elliott came away with plenty to celebrate after the Hollywood Casino 400.

Hamlin had a dominant car all afternoon on Sunday, leading 153 of the 277 laps to claim his fifth NASCAR victory of 2019 and career win number 36.

Elliott, meanwhile, prevailed in a hard-fought battle through two overtimes to earn the final spot in the round of eight over Brad Keselowski.

"This is just a great feeling," Hamlin told NBC. "I've got to thank everyone who pushed me there on the restarts."

Behind Hamlin, Elliott and Keselowski scrambled for the eighth and final spot in the NASCAR Playoff field.

Entering double overtime, Keselowski held a slim lead for the position, but he lost six spots after the restart, allowing Elliott – who finished second – to advance.

"I couldn't get anything to go on the restart … it was just all bad," Keselowski told NBC.

"I was under the impression … excited to move on," Elliott said.

The NASCAR playoffs continue at Martinsville Speedway on October 27.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue