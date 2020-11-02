National Karting Championship: Ruhaan and Ishaan make it a grand double for Bengaluru

Suriya Varatan began Round 3 on commanding note in the Senior Category, winning three out of the four races to build a comfortable lead.

He rounded off his good showing by breezing past the chequered flag in the last two races of Round 4 too to take his overall tally to 138. Chennai's Nirmal Umashankar (111) and Coimbatore's Bala Prasath (85) are in line for the second and third positions in the championship.

Ruhaan, who had won every race in Round 1 and Round 2, didn't have to push himself too hard to seal the title with one round to go in the Junior Category. He won three out of the four races in each of the two rounds to build a massive 41-point.

Two other Bangalore boys, Rohaan Madesh (109) and Akshat Mishra (71), are aiming for the second and third positions in this category.

Among Cadets, Ishaan Madesh was in a class of his own, garnering 140 points in the first four rounds. He failed to win only 1 out of the 8 races over Saturday-Sunday to emerge an easy victor.

Pune's Sai Shiva Makesh (112) and Bangalore's Anshul Sai (88) are in line for the two runner-up trophies on offer.

