English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

National Karting Championship: Ruhaan and Ishaan make it a grand double for Bengaluru

By
Winners of Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes)- Senior Category
Winners of Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) - Senior Category

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Ruhaan Alva and Ishaan Madesh scored a grand double for Bengaluru even as Suriya Varatan kept Coimbatore's flag flying in the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) held here over the weekend.

Suriya Varatan began Round 3 on commanding note in the Senior Category, winning three out of the four races to build a comfortable lead.

He rounded off his good showing by breezing past the chequered flag in the last two races of Round 4 too to take his overall tally to 138. Chennai's Nirmal Umashankar (111) and Coimbatore's Bala Prasath (85) are in line for the second and third positions in the championship.

Ruhaan, who had won every race in Round 1 and Round 2, didn't have to push himself too hard to seal the title with one round to go in the Junior Category. He won three out of the four races in each of the two rounds to build a massive 41-point.

Two other Bangalore boys, Rohaan Madesh (109) and Akshat Mishra (71), are aiming for the second and third positions in this category.

Among Cadets, Ishaan Madesh was in a class of his own, garnering 140 points in the first four rounds. He failed to win only 1 out of the 8 races over Saturday-Sunday to emerge an easy victor.

Pune's Sai Shiva Makesh (112) and Bangalore's Anshul Sai (88) are in line for the two runner-up trophies on offer.

Source: Media Release

More MOTORSPORT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 8,229,313 | World - 46,805,168
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: motorsport bengaluru
Story first published: Monday, November 2, 2020, 18:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More