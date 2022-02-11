National Polo Cup: Sandeep Kumar keen to clinch inaugural title

As per a Media Release received, with a healthy lead in the Volkswagen Polo Cup, which was conferred the status of National Championship this year, the former champion and karting talent, is eager to turn his consistent performance into championship title, with three races scheduled for the final round at the 3.7 kms clock-wise MMRT tarmac at Irungattukottai.

Sandeep is a former Volkswagen Polo R Pro Cup champion and also the Volkswagen awardee for the German Scirocco R Cup for two years.

After that fruitful racing experience with the elite in Europe, the steady racer returned to India and entered formula racing, taking part in multiple National championships including Formula and saloon cars with many podium finishes and wins and went on to win the Formula LGB4 National Championship-2020 before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slowed down sporting activity.

This year he is back in the Volkswagen Polo cup and is firmly focused on winning the Championship with the final round scheduled to take place at Irungattukottai.

He is leading the title-race with 280 points ahead of second-place Saurav Bandopadhyay, who is on 226 followed by Avik Anwar (223) in third.

The title race is still wide open with 156 points on offer from the three races in the final round.

"This year's car is an amazing and I am enjoying the powerful car built by Volkswagen Motorsports India. The championship being a one-make event, the machines are same for everyone. So it adds to the challenge but that is what motivates me. Being in the leading group, my focus is firmly trained on driving safely and I am banking on my skills and hard work to deliver the final weekend in the Volkswagen Polo Cup," said the consistent driver, who gained important points in every race with five podiums out of seven races.

Despite slight hiccups in Round 1, Sandeep, who is also a popular Clerk of the Course (CoC) for many Indian National Karting Championships and a practicing corporate lawyer from the Madras bar, continued to log in crucial points after a tough qualifying and bad starting positions.

His ability to generate good pace and reliable race-craft got him good results in Round 2 and 3, as he proved steady and consistent.

In the previous three-race weekender, the karting mentor for many youngsters in the country climbed up the grid to rally back with podiums in all three races.

"Overall, though I did not manage the top step, I was keen on getting steady points and three podiums from three races helped me garner enough points and save the championship lead. I am in an ideal and healthy position to go for the final dash and confident going into the final round," added Sandeep.

After three days of rivetting action, the MRF MMSC-FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 Volskwagen Polo Cup will conclude at the MMRT in Irungattukottai on Sunday (February 13). Buck up guys!