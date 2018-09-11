PanAfrica Rally: Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team dominate Stage 1, Aravind pulls out due to injury

The 275 kilometers course went through the dunes of Sahara Desert and concluded at Erfoud. Aravind KP unfortunately suffered an injury during the Rally and had to abandon the Rally at the prologue stage.

TVS duo gear up for PanAfrica Rally

Commenting on the performance of the team, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team said, "Morocco has always been a perfect training and testing ground for our racers and machines. The terrain is difficult as it is challenging to stay focused and navigate accurately in the scorching heat. Post the stage, both Michael and Adrien have a substantial lead over the others and are confident about the new engine and its performance.

"This is the first time Abdul Wahid Tanveer is taking part in a PanAfrica Rally and I am happy that he got used to the terrain and his bike very fast. The team has shown consistent performance so far and I look forward to finish the race at the top."

Meanwhile, talking about the stage, Adrien Metge said, "There was a lot of pressure on me at the start but I am happy that I could maintain my top position post the prologue stage and look forward to finish the Rally with the same momentum. My team has been a great support for me and my bike is in a great shape."

Taking part in the rally for the first time, Tanveer, said, "PanAfrica is a great learning ground in terms of navigation and endurance. I am happy with this solid start and will do my best to keep the momentum going. The Sherco TVS team has extended immense support to me. It is a delight to race with Adrien, Michael and Aravind, all of them have showcased tremendous spirit."

Rankings for Stage 1:

Adrien Metge - P1

Michael Metge - P2

Abdul Wahid Tanveer - P7

Source: Press Release