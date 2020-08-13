Perez: Vettel to Racing Point rumours will soon disappear

Four-time Formula One champion Vettel is without a team for 2021 after Ferrari opted not to renew his contract.

At the British Grand Prix, the German was pictured bumping elbows with Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll – the father of Perez's team-mate Lance Stroll – and sharing a ride in team principal Otmar Szafnauer's Ferrari.

However, Perez, who will return to the paddock at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix after missing the previous two races due to positive coronavirus tests, has no concerns about his future with the team.

"With the rumours of Sebastian, I think there's nothing I can do," said Perez.

"What I've heard from the team is that we all want to keep going, to continue. So I believe it's just a matter of time before those rumours can go away."

Asked if he had spoken to the team about a seat for 2021, he replied: "No, not really, given that my position with the team looks quite secure.

"That's the feeling that I've been getting. We are fully on this package, and we want to continue as well."

Vettel's interactions with two high-ranking people at Racing Point did not make Perez feel that his seat was in jeopardy.

"I think Otmar, he's a very proud Ferrari owner!" Perez said.

"What do I make of it? Nothing. I think everyone is free to do what they want, especially outside the racing.

"Between the elbow with Lawrence, nothing really to say. I don't make anything of it."