MotoGP 2020: Petrucci reveals rain worries after Le Mans triumph

The main contenders for the MotoGP title all struggled at a sodden Le Mans, leaving Petrucci to claim only the second win of his career in the premier class.

Petrucci had been enthused over how his Ducati was handling the famous track in dry conditions and, when the heavens opened, he conceded to having concerns that a difficult 2020 season would take another wrong turn.

MotoGP 2020: Petrucci reigns at French Grand Prix as Alex Marquez makes his mark

"It's unbelievable. Since this morning I had a good feeling on the dry. When I saw the rain on the grid, I say 'no, come on!'," he told BT Sport after becoming the seventh different race winner of the campaign.

"I am always strong in the rain but maybe I scored only a podium in the past.

"I waited so long for this victory. I couldn't dream that I could win here again.

"I am really, really happy because I am always on the podium here in Le Mans. This victory is for all the people who believed in me during these difficult times.

"I simply could not understand what I did."

A veteran of nine MotoGP seasons, Petrucci explained a rare success was a lot for him to take in.

"I don't know how I feel now. It's really a mix of emotions. It's been a very difficult period after last year and the beginning of this season," he added.

"I'm really happy and have been confident all weekend. For sure it has been tough."