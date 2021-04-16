Portuguese GP: All eyes on Marc Marquez

Marquez headlined the pre-event press conference, alongside new FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Doha winner Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), his team-mate and Qatar GP winner Maverick Vinales, reigning world champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and home hero - and last year's winner - Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Exactly 260 days after his 2020 Spanish GP crash, Marquez was back in the MotoGP paddock with a smile on his face and held the centrestage.

The six-time MotoGP world champion's biggest test comes on Friday morning when he returns to the track on his RC213V for the first time in nine months, but the Spaniard underwent another challenge he has missed for a while: facing the media on a Grand Prix Thursday.

More than chuffed to be back, after he had d participated in Grande Prémio 888 de Portugal pre-event Press Conference, Marquez remained in the hot seat to have a dedicated press conference in Spanish.

Here, the famous number 93 went into great detail about everything that he has been through in the past nine months, as well as the challenges that lay ahead on track.

"First of all, I'm happy to be with you, with the whole MotoGP family in general, happy with butterflies in my stomach. I was aware that it was a normal weekend... when FP1 passes, it will be more normal," said Marquez.

"I'm also uncertain about what it will be like after nine months to ride a MotoGP bike. We come here without an objective at the level of results.

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be held at 1pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday (April 18). The Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport.

