Qatar GP: Bagnaia grabs maiden pole

The Italian was in a class of his own in his first qualifying session in a factory red.

Bagnaia beat second Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) by 0.266sec, with fellow Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales lining up third as qualifying for the 2021 MotoGP season began with an almighty bang under the Losail floodlights.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi qualified fourth as the the top eight all went under the old lap record in a scintillating Q2 with the factory Yamaha making-up the front row.

Jack Miller, who had dominated the practice session qualified fifth while reigning world champion Joan Mir will start 10th on the grid.

We were expecting fireworks, but wow. That was something. A new all-time Losail lap record and top speed record within an hour. It's safe to say MotoGP is off to an astonishing start in the desert, as attentions now turn to race day.

Bagnaia has done the hard work up until now, but can he help Ducati keep up their formidable Qatar record under the lights in 24 hours time? There is a whole host of riders lining up behind him who are more than capable of winning the Qatar GP, it is simply going to be an unmissable event.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season opener begins at 8pm local time (10.30pm IST) on Sunday (March 28).

The Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport/Eurosport HD channels.

Q2 results:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 1:52.772

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.266

3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.316

4. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.342

5. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.443

6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.514

7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.541

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.543

9. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.718

10. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.910