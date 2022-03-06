Qatar GP: Enea Bastianini stuns MotoGP grid to win season opener under lights in Losail

Bastianini all the way
With the other Ducatis were forced to retire due to technical issues, it was Bastianini all the way in Qatar.
"For the first time, I'll start on the front row. I'm very happy. We did a very good job because it was difficult to go on the second qualifying. I did one error in the last sector, but I did a very good lap and I think we can battle for the podium," Bastianni had said after grabbing the second position on the pole and he did exactly that.
Paying tributes
"I think now it's incredible," said Bastianini, the Moto2 champion in 2020.
"At the end Pol was really close to me. I understood that now I could try to win the race, and I overtook Pol on the first corner after he went out."
Bastianini paid tribute to the team's founder Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion who died aged 60 last year die to the coronavirus (COVID-19). "I dedicate this victory to Fausto. He pushed me a lot from the skies, and it's fantastic for all the team. I think we've all been crying."
Martin crashes
Qatar GP poleman Martin who had already said that he "needs something else" to be able to battle for a second MotoGP victory in the opening round of the 2022 season crashed out.
The Spaniard had registered his his fifth career MotoGP pole when he stormed to a 1m53.011s lap in qualifying at the Losail International Circuit, but the race day proved to be a different cup of tea.
Marquez and Honda!
Meanwhile, Honda's Marquez ended fifth after staring third on the grid.
"This is enough for me and I'm happy with that pace because it's true that I'm not the fastest guy out there but I can fight for top positions - not for winning," the Honda rider said.