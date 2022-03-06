Qatar GP: Enea Bastianini stuns MotoGP grid to win season opener under lights in Losail

The Italian, who was was starting on the front row for the first time in the premier class, had already set his sights on a podium finish and lived up to his expectations.

The 24-year-old clocks 42min 13.198sec in the 22-lap race with Brad Binder finishing second and Pol Espargaro rounding off the podium.

Aleix Espargao finished fourth with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez ending up fifth while defending champion Fabio Quartararo had a dismal start to the season finishing ninth.

Qatar GP: Martin on pole, Ducatis take a 1-2 to deny Honda

Pole sitter Jorge Martin was many of the riders to crash out in the season opener in the outskirts of the city with many pundits suggesting that this could be the closest, hardest fought season ever in MotoGP with the tone ane tenor being set on Sunday (March 6) evening.

The sound of Grand Prix motorcycles rumbling out of pitlane in Qatar was finally around the corner. 2022 is here and what a season it is shaping up to be!

If last year's races just a stone's throw away from Doha are anything to go by, then the season-opening Qatar GP was truly sensational.

With the Losail International Circuit (which hosts the only night-race of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship season) floodlights beaming, the premier class got straight to work and the lap times fell. Way to go!

Bastianini all the way With the other Ducatis were forced to retire due to technical issues, it was Bastianini all the way in Qatar. "For the first time, I'll start on the front row. I'm very happy. We did a very good job because it was difficult to go on the second qualifying. I did one error in the last sector, but I did a very good lap and I think we can battle for the podium," Bastianni had said after grabbing the second position on the pole and he did exactly that. Paying tributes "I think now it's incredible," said Bastianini, the Moto2 champion in 2020. "At the end Pol was really close to me. I understood that now I could try to win the race, and I overtook Pol on the first corner after he went out." Bastianini paid tribute to the team's founder Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion who died aged 60 last year die to the coronavirus (COVID-19). "I dedicate this victory to Fausto. He pushed me a lot from the skies, and it's fantastic for all the team. I think we've all been crying." Martin crashes Qatar GP poleman Martin who had already said that he "needs something else" to be able to battle for a second MotoGP victory in the opening round of the 2022 season crashed out. The Spaniard had registered his his fifth career MotoGP pole when he stormed to a 1m53.011s lap in qualifying at the Losail International Circuit, but the race day proved to be a different cup of tea. Marquez and Honda! Meanwhile, Honda's Marquez ended fifth after staring third on the grid. "This is enough for me and I'm happy with that pace because it's true that I'm not the fastest guy out there but I can fight for top positions - not for winning," the Honda rider said.