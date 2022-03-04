Qatar GP: MotoGP riders get set for 2022 revving into life

Fresh start for Quartararo

In 2021, El Diablo made history by becoming the first Frenchman to be crowned in the premier class, but now he must start from scratch.

"To be honest it's great to be back and when the season is over, the weeks are going quickly, but when you're close to riding in Qatar, the last week was long and it's great to be here. I think pre-season was good, we expected a bit more top speed. It is what it is, we need to give 100 per cent in any case. I'm ready and looking forward to starting tomorrow."

Bagnaia revvs up

2021 champion Quartararo and runner-up Bagnaia come into the season as two of the early favourites. Yamaha did not find the top speed gains they were looking for as Ducati continue to look like they have got one of - if not the - strongest packages on the grid.

"I think we worked well in the pre-season. It's difficult to understand the level of bikes at these tests because anyone did what they want about how to work. I think the potential of our bike is high and we chose the best package during the tests. I'm quite confident like the end of the last season and I think we can start from there," said Bagnaia.

Marquez and Honda!

It's a question on everyone's lips. How will Marc Marquez get on in Qatar, and just how good is Honda's brand-new RC213V? The answer to both will come in a matter of days at Losail.

"Yeah of course I'm happy to be here. It's already better than last year and that's important. After the winter it wasn't clear but it was important to test in Malaysia and Mandalika, after Mandalika I felt a step with my physical condition and that's important. Let's see how to, the way to start the first race, for 2022 I want to fight all these guys for the title of course, maybe for the Qatar GP I'm not ready, during the weekend we will understand where we're," Marquez said.

Mir ready

2020 champion Mir of Suzuki is also raring to have a go in Qatar.

"Yeah I think that for the show it will be really good. During the test on the last day it looked like qualifying, but it means that there's a lot of competitiveness between the manufacturers and riders and everything, for the show it's amazing. Like Fabio said it makes our lives a bit more difficult, but we are here for this. Better like this, we'll enjoy more from inside and the people from outside, and yeah, we will enjoy," Mir said.