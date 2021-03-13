Qatar MotoGP Test: Jack Miller soars to the top

The Australian rider's 1:53.183 is the fastest ever two-wheel lap set at the desert venue, which is set to host the FIM MotoGP World Championship season-opener in two weeks' time.

The Bologna factory are chased by a trio of Yamahas who are all within a tenth and a half, as Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), team-mate Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) enjoed a successful pre-season under the Losail lights.

Unfortunately, the final day of the Qatar Test flattered to deceive. High winds caused dust to scatter across at Losail, which in turn meant barely anyone ventured out for some laps.

Track conditions were very dangerous. The red flags were out as cleaning machines ventured out to try and make it safe, but the majority of the work was already done and dusted for the teams.

An early finish for many, as the bulk of personnel head home briefly.

In two weeks' time the premier class warriors will be back on track at Losail for the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar -- but it will be during a race weekend.

In the hands of a charismatic Australian, Ducati will head into the first Grand Prix as the fastest.

Before that, the Moto2 and Moto3 riders will be taking part in a three-day Official Qatar Test,

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)