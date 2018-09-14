Qatar to remain MotoGP season opener as no new races planned for 2019

Season opener

The 19-round championship is due to begin in Qatar as has been the case for the last 10 years, one week earlier than this year, on March 10, followed by a two-weekend break before Argentina.

There will then be another two-weekend gap between the American GP at the Circuit of Americas and the first European round, at Jerez.

Summer break

In 2020, one of those free weekends is set to be taken by Mexico, which is due to be paired with Austin.

The July summer break, cut to a meagre two weekends this year, will be extended to three weekends with Assen-Sachsenring (present despite some earlier doubts) and Misano-Aragon becoming back-to-back events.

Pre-season test

As this season, Brno and Austria will remain back-to-back, plus the usual Japan-Australia-Malaysia triple-header.

The season as usual will culminate with the Valencia Grand Prix on November 17.

Despite the same events, next year's pre-season test schedule will be reduced from three to two outings, at Sepang and then Qatar.

Customary test

The now-customary Valencia test will once again take place on November 20 and 21. A further test will round out the season for the premier class at Jerez on November 28 and 29.

Then bikes will next be on track at Sepang International Circuit from February 6 to 8. The Losail International Circuit test takes place from February 23 to 25.