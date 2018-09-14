Qatar to remain MotoGP season opener as no new races planned for 2019

Bengaluru, September 14: MotoGP has released its provisional calendar for 2019 season, with the the floodlit Losail International Circuit in Qatar set to remain as the season opener.
The Losail race is the only night-race of the provisional calendar released by MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports.
The calendar is based on the current 19 Grands Prix contested in 2018 with no new races planned as both Finland and Mexico pushed have now been pushed back until at least 2020.
Season opener
The 19-round championship is due to begin in Qatar as has been the case for the last 10 years, one week earlier than this year, on March 10, followed by a two-weekend break before Argentina.
There will then be another two-weekend gap between the American GP at the Circuit of Americas and the first European round, at Jerez.
Summer break
In 2020, one of those free weekends is set to be taken by Mexico, which is due to be paired with Austin.
The July summer break, cut to a meagre two weekends this year, will be extended to three weekends with Assen-Sachsenring (present despite some earlier doubts) and Misano-Aragon becoming back-to-back events.
Pre-season test
As this season, Brno and Austria will remain back-to-back, plus the usual Japan-Australia-Malaysia triple-header.
The season as usual will culminate with the Valencia Grand Prix on November 17.
Despite the same events, next year's pre-season test schedule will be reduced from three to two outings, at Sepang and then Qatar.
Customary test
The now-customary Valencia test will once again take place on November 20 and 21. A further test will round out the season for the premier class at Jerez on November 28 and 29.
Then bikes will next be on track at Sepang International Circuit from February 6 to 8. The Losail International Circuit test takes place from February 23 to 25.
Provisional 2019 MotoGP calendar:
(Read as date, grand prix, circuit)
Round 1: March 10, Qatar, Losail
Round 2: March 31, Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo
Round 3: April 14, America, COTA
Round 4: May 5, Spain, Jerez
Round 5: May 19, France, Le Mans
Round 6: June 2, Italy, Mugello
Round 7: June 16 Spain Catalunya
Round 8: June 30, Netherlands, TT Assen
Round 9: July 7, Germany, Sachsenring
Round 10: August 4, Czech Republic, Brno
Round 11: August 11, Austria, Red Bull Ring
Round 12: August 25, Great Britain, Silverstone
Round 13: September 15, San Marino, Riviera di Rimini Misano
Round 14: September 22, Aragon, MotorLand Aragon
Round 15: October 6, Thailand, Buriram
Round 16: October 20, Japan, Motegi
Round 17: October 27, Australia, Phillip Island
Round 18: November 3, Malaysia, Sepang
Round 19: November 17, Valencia, Ricardo Tormo-Valencia.
Pre-season test schedule
Valencia: November 20, 21
Jerez: November 28, 29
Sepang: February 6, 7, 8
Qatar: February 23, 24, 25
(With inputs from Dorna Sports)
