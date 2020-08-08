Quartararo sets early pace at Czech GP

Vinales in top five
Johann Zarco impressed in P4 in his first session at Brno on a Ducati, with Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) edging out key Championship rival Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) to complete the top five.
That made it five manufacturers in the top five, with only half a second covering the top 16 in FP1.
Ducati improves
Dovizioso, who spent the day working on improving the setup of his Desmosedici GP bike ahead of Sunday's race without focusing on the lap times, finished 15th overall in 1:57.632, just 0.012 seconds behind his team-mate Danilo Petrucci.
Seventh at the end of FP1 this morning, Petrucci closed the day fourteenth overall in 1:57.620, after improving by a few thousandths of a second his best lap in the last minutes of FP2.
Kick start
Morbidelli struck and knocked a whopping 0.936 off the fastest lap of the day, kick-starting the FP2 gold rush as a flurry of red sectors started to appear from a good few riders.
Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) had the sole incident in FP2, the Spanish rookie seemingly suffering a technical problem and pulling over early in the session before scootering back to the pits.
Oliveira impresses
At the start, Oliveira looked threatening with Zarco and Joan Mir still up at the sharp end.
But with 30sec left on the clock Quartararo was the only man left to cross the line - and just pipped his team-mate by 0.007.