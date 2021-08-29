Quartararo storms to victory at British Grand Prix

Pol on pole! Espargaro earns dramatic British GP pole

Having qualified third at Silverstone, the Monster Energy Yamaha rider surged to the front early on and led superbly to claim an 18th podium finish in the top category, level with Christian Sarron for the most achieved by a Frenchman.

Quartararo has finished in the points for 13 consecutive races – surpassing the previous career high of 12 that he achieved in MotoGP2 in 2018 – and he now leads the championship by 65 points from Joan Mir, who climbed to second.

Valentino Rossi, chasing a double-century of podium finishes and a fifth in six races at Silverstone, finished down in 16th.

This race has turned into one dominated by Spanish riders, who have won six of the most recent 10, but the chasing cohort could not put French star Quartararo under enough pressure in overcast conditions in Northamptonshire.

Brothers Pol and Aleix Espargaro were locked in a tussle for first from the off as the former fought determinedly to avoid a third-straight outing without a points finish, something he last endured three years ago.

However, once Quartararo put his extra pace to good use on lap five and built a three-second advantage, the leader never looked under threat.

Alex Rins, winner of this race in 2019, picked off Pol Espargaro on lap eight and took second, but Suzuki Ecstar team-mate Mir could not do likewise and eventually limped through in ninth.

Aprilia celebrated their first MotoGP podium as Aleix Espargaro just held off the challenge of Jack Miller for third, the Australian at least collecting points at the British GP for just the second time.

It proved an historic race as, for the first time in MotoGP, there were six different manufacturers in the top six.

TOP 10

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 2. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +2.663s 3. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +4.105s 4. Jack Miller (Ducati) +4.254s 5. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda) +8.462s 6. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) +12.189s 7. Iker Lecuona (Tech 3 KTM) +13.560s 8. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda) +14.044s 9. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +16.226s 10. Danilo Petrucci (Tech 3 KTM) +16.287s

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS Riders

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 206 2. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) 141 3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 137 4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 136 5. Jack Miller (Ducati) 118

Teams

1. Monster Energy Yamaha 301 2. Ducati 254 3. Pramac Racing 205 4. Suzuki Ecstar 205 5. Red Bull KTM 199