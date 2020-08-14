Rain threat for Austria as another unpredictable MotoGP weekends beckons

Bengaluru, August 14: With the weather set to be unpredictable at the Red Bull Ring circuit this weekend, the MotoGP riders could be facing their first wet race since 2018 as the stage is set for the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday (August 16).

The FIM MotoGP World Championship has not witnessed a wet race since the 2018 Valencia GP, but forecasts suggest that might be about to change this weekend at the at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg which is all geared up for a double-header.

And understandably rain was the main topic of discussion in the pre-event press conference as the paddock sets up in a few familiar faces gathered to debrief recent track action and look ahead to the weekend.

How Binder made history at Brno

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was joined by premier class podium finisher Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), rookie Brno winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Czech GP poleman Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing), nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Portugal's Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3).

As Quartararo kicked things off with Dorna Sports inputs, myKhel.com looks at how the riders are getting ready to face the Red Bull Ring.

Quartararo cautious "In Brno, at the end everything was so difficult to manage. I forced everything on the front and the rear tyre was destroyed from the start. I couldn't do anything. "The most important thing was to finish the race, because it was already difficult to ride in these conditions. We can say that P7 in this kind of race, one of the toughest I've ever had, was a great result." Buoyant Binder Binder, who won his first MotoGP race at Brno spoke about carrying the winning momentum to Red Bull Ring. "It'll be fantastic to have a good weekend, but it's important to keep my feet on the ground and reset. I want to carry on exactly how I've done in the previous weekends and just try and have a clean weekend overall. Morbidelli recalls Brno Morbidelli who gave Binder a tough fight in Brno before settling for second-place for his first podium relived the race. "I enjoyed it a lot in Brno and I was able to get my first podium. I've great self-trust and I'm really looking forward to jumping into this weekend." Zarco confident Just like Binder and Morbidellis, Zarco is also oozing confidence after the podium finish at Brno. "It's given me a lot of motivation after the podium in Czech Republic. This podium gives me confidence, plus I know the Ducati is strong on this track which gives me some hope, high hopes". Rossi wants more MotoGP legend Rossi is also keen on an improvement on his performance at Brno. "In the end the race in Brno was positive for me. Unfortunately I did some mistakes in qualifying and I had to start from the fourth row, and then it's difficult to recover. I had good pace and felt good. I need to improve and finish in a better position."