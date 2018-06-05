English

Red Bull expect Ricciardo grid penalty in Montreal

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo

Montreal, June 5: Red Bull are expecting Daniel Ricciardo to receive a grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix after driving to victory in Monaco with a damaged power unit.

Ricciardo led from start to finish last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix, but he was forced to cope without his MGU-K motor generator unit - needed to recover energy while braking - after it stopped completely.

With this the Australian's second failed unit of the season, he is now set to incur a 10-place penalty for the next race in Montreal.

And Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey is not optimistic, telling Sky Sports News: "Unfortunately, we will be taking penalties."

Such a sanction would deal a real blow to Ricciardo, whose second win of the season moved him up to third in the drivers' standings, 38 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton.

Reigning world champion Hamilton stated his belief after Monaco that, along with Sebastian Vettel, Ricciardo is now part of a "three-way fight" for the title.

