Red Bull expect Ricciardo grid penalty in Montreal

Ricciardo led from start to finish last time out at the Monaco Grand Prix, but he was forced to cope without his MGU-K motor generator unit - needed to recover energy while braking - after it stopped completely.

With this the Australian's second failed unit of the season, he is now set to incur a 10-place penalty for the next race in Montreal.

And Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey is not optimistic, telling Sky Sports News: "Unfortunately, we will be taking penalties."

Maybe winning Monaco is finally sinking in.. took a while. But it's coming — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) May 27, 2018

Such a sanction would deal a real blow to Ricciardo, whose second win of the season moved him up to third in the drivers' standings, 38 points behind leader Lewis Hamilton.

Reigning world champion Hamilton stated his belief after Monaco that, along with Sebastian Vettel, Ricciardo is now part of a "three-way fight" for the title.

