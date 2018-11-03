Rins is the fastest in Malaysia practice

Eventful day

Despite the threat of rain throughout the day, the MotoGP riders were able to get two full dry sessions done and dusted in Malaysia, and it was the Suzuki leading the way as the chequered flag came out at the end of FP2.

Marquez, meanwhile, finished the second session in P2, but the world champion had an eventful day. In typical Marquez fashion, the number 93 had to save the front of his RC213V numerous times across the two sessions.

Strong end

There were no such close shaves for fourth place overall and sixth fastest in FP2 Rossi though, as ‘The Doctor' had a strong end to the day so close to the top.

Just behind him and fifth on the combined times was Jack Miller on board his Alma Pramac Racing Ducati, the Australian setting a quickest time of 1:59.771 to end FP2 in P3, and Miller was also the first rider to dip into the 1:59s in FP2.

Fitness worries

Returning from injury, Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) endured a tough opening day.

The five-time world champion finished bottom of the timesheets and over three seconds adrift of the fastest time, and will further assess his fitness on Saturday.

Top turnaround

So it's Rins, who was the man at the summit thanks to his late FP2 time, with Dovizioso failing to improve on his FP1 time in the afternoon session - P7 for the Italian in FP2.

Rins was literally on fire on Friday in Sepang; a top turnaround after one of his bikes was on up in flames in pitlane on Thursday.