Rossi still positive for COVID-19 ahead of European Grand Prix

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Valencia, Nov 4: Valentino Rossi has returned another positive coronavirus test ahead of the European Grand Prix this weekend.

The Italian said he only "felt bad" for two days after his initial diagnosis and has been "fully fit" since, but recorded another positive result on Tuesday.

He must test negative in PCR tests on Wednesday and Thursday if he is to be cleared for a MotoGP return in Valencia.

If he does not participate, Monster Energy Yamaha have confirmed American Garrett Gerloff – who rides for the manufacturer in the Superbike World Championship - is their standby replacement rider.

Maverick Vinales was the team's sole representative for the Aragon and Teruel Grands Prix, which Rossi missed.

The development has compounded a miserable second half to the season for Rossi.