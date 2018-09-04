Glorious homecoming for Rossi at Misano

Title favourite

Marquez is the title favourite with his 59-point lead, but he won't go into the event as favourite for the race - especially if it's dry.

The number 93 has a good record and some wins throughout the classes, but has only been victorious in the premier class in more difficult conditions. Those gunning to cut down his lead will be more than aware of that - but then, they also know Marquez can play it safe.

Glorious homecoming

For Rossi - the man with a good record on home turf and the man closest in the standings - it would be a glorious homecoming. Without a win since Assen last year, the drought continues for the Italian.

The stands will be drenched in yellow at Misano, where the rider from just up the road in Tavullia took his most recent win in 2014, and Rossi will be pushing hard at home.

Home glory

It's not just yellow that's the home colour, however. The red of Ducati will also be a home favourite, especially for Italian Andrea Dovizioso.

'DesmoDovi' hasn't ever won at the venue, but now would be a good time to start. Between him and team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, it's just one point - so it's not only home glory on offer, but also a chance to hit back in their rivalry.

Best records

Lorenzo, however, has one of the best records at Misano and won in 2007 in the 250 World Championship before three second places in MotoGP and then three premier class wins in a row.

That's a record he will want to add to and after winning this season at another of his talisman venues - Mugello - the signs could be good.