San Marino GP: Bagnaia leads the cavalry on to Misano

Yamaha territory
The most likely barrier to Bagnaia and Ducati's dreams of Riviera di Rimini success though, despite Aragon, still likely comes from Yamaha. Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) struggled for grip at MotorLand and came home in eighth, giving up some points to both his key title rivals, but Misano is Yamaha territory.
The Iwata marque is the most successful at the venue with eight wins, and Quartararo was already fast there as a rookie. Last season didn't quite go to plan, but the Frenchman has ramped it up so far in 2021. Will it be a showdown between the top two in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship this time around?
Honda challenge
It will also be an interesting watch at Honda to see how Marquez fares at a venue that is less emblematic for the Spaniard. MotorLand was a stunner, can he get in the podium fight again at Misano? And can Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) take a step back forward after a tougher day at the office in P13?
Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) will want more too, having completed the top ten, and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) crashed early so will want to bounce back. Stefan Bradl will also be on track in a wildcard for HRC.
Dovi is back
The weekend in Misano will also see the return of Andrea Dovizioso to the MotoGP grid as the Italian gets back on track and debuts with Petronas.
The 35-year-old will see out the 2021 season alongside Valentino Rossi, and will also ride for Yamaha's Independent Team in 2022.
Riders make a splash
Ahead of track action, MotorLand winner Bagnaia, Luca Marini (Sky Avintia VR46), Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Deniz Oncu (Red Bull KTM Tech3) traded tarmac for higher tides as the group made a visit to Aquafan aquatic park.
The group came face to face with the true streamlined kings - dolphins - as well as brave the M280, Europe's tallest and steepest waterslide. Will they reach the same, metaphorical heights this weekend? Find out on Sunday.