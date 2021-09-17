San Marino GP: Bagnaia leads the cavalry on to Misano

For the winner of that Aragon showdown -- Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team), -- there could scarcely be a better place to head next on the heels of his first MotoGP win.

Home turf, and somewhere he has been incredibly quick before.

It was not just pace that Bagnaia had at MotorLand, however. What made his maiden win such a stunner was the sheer pressure from Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) lap after lap, the Italian brushing off Marquez' attempts at the lead like they were not coming from one of the most decorated riders in history - or one of the most successful at anti-clockwise Aragon.

It was no mean feat, and Marquez himself pointed out something in Bagnaia's arsenal that could be crucial come Misano too: corner speed.

Bagnaia has used it before to great effect at the track, even before he truly mastered the art this year, taking his first MotoGP podium in the first visit in 2020 and leading in the second until crashing out.

But he also set the fastest race lap as he left the rest behind, and missed out on pole for track limits. That performance, compounded by MotorLand, will likely play on everyone's mind.

Bagnaia on a roll. Yamaha with an incredible record. Fabio Quartararo with proven pace and the likes of Joan Mir, Jack Miller and more waiting in the wings... Misano promises a showstopper, so tune in at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday (September 19) when the lights go out for the Gran Premio OCTO di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

Yamaha territory The most likely barrier to Bagnaia and Ducati's dreams of Riviera di Rimini success though, despite Aragon, still likely comes from Yamaha. Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) struggled for grip at MotorLand and came home in eighth, giving up some points to both his key title rivals, but Misano is Yamaha territory. The Iwata marque is the most successful at the venue with eight wins, and Quartararo was already fast there as a rookie. Last season didn't quite go to plan, but the Frenchman has ramped it up so far in 2021. Will it be a showdown between the top two in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship this time around? Honda challenge It will also be an interesting watch at Honda to see how Marquez fares at a venue that is less emblematic for the Spaniard. MotorLand was a stunner, can he get in the podium fight again at Misano? And can Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) take a step back forward after a tougher day at the office in P13? Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) will want more too, having completed the top ten, and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) crashed early so will want to bounce back. Stefan Bradl will also be on track in a wildcard for HRC. Dovi is back The weekend in Misano will also see the return of Andrea Dovizioso to the MotoGP grid as the Italian gets back on track and debuts with Petronas. The 35-year-old will see out the 2021 season alongside Valentino Rossi, and will also ride for Yamaha's Independent Team in 2022. Riders make a splash Ahead of track action, MotorLand winner Bagnaia, Luca Marini (Sky Avintia VR46), Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46), Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team), Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Deniz Oncu (Red Bull KTM Tech3) traded tarmac for higher tides as the group made a visit to Aquafan aquatic park. The group came face to face with the true streamlined kings - dolphins - as well as brave the M280, Europe's tallest and steepest waterslide. Will they reach the same, metaphorical heights this weekend? Find out on Sunday.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)