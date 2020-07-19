Second place is like a victory – Verstappen grateful to 'incredible' Red Bull mechanics after Hungary podium

F1 2020: Hamilton earns share of history as Verstappen shines at Hungarian GP



In damp conditions at the Hungaroring, Verstappen locked up his intermediate tyres at turn 12 during the formation lap and ended up slamming into the barriers.

His Red Bull lost its front wing and needed a host of repairs that were carried out on track after he nursed the car onto the grid.

The mechanics were able to get the work done in time for lights out and Verstappen, who qualified seventh, was up to third by turn two on the opening lap as Valtteri Bottas made a false start from second.

Hamilton: Hungarian GP was one of my favourite races



An undercut in the pits midway through the race got him in front of Bottas and he managed to hold the Mercedes driver off and follow winner Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag.

"I thought I was not going to race so to be second, it's like a victory," said Verstappen.

"It was not how I wanted it in the beginning, of course, ending in the barriers with the lack of grip.

"The mechanics did an amazing job to fix the car, I don't know how they did it but they are incredible, to pay them back with a second place, yes, of course, very pleased for that.

"It was good, like new. It was just in time but everything was working like normal.

"The first lap was very crucial, from there we had the right calls, right pace, keep doing our own thing so to be able to split the two Mercedes cars is very good for us.

"In the last lap we also had traffic in front, didn't make it easy for me on those old tyres, but managed to hold on and very happy for second."