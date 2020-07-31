Sergio Perez out of British Grand Prix after positive coronavirus test

The 30-year-old had earlier returned an inconclusive COVID-19 test and was absent from the Silverstone paddock on Thursday in line with precautionary measures.

The test has now come back positive and Perez, sixth in the drivers' standings after three rounds, will self-isolate along with a small group of Racing Point team members.

Perez is the first driver to test positive since the delayed 2020 season began earlier this month.

A statement from Formula One read: "With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula One have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend's event."

Official confirmation of Sergio Perez's replacement for the #BritishGP weekend is not expected until Friday, says FIA Race Director Michael Masi 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9i9WUVLsWs — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2020

Racing Point confirmed they still intend to enter two cars this weekend, with either of their reserve drivers Stoffel Vandoorne or Esteban Gutierrez - a duo they share with the factory team of engine supplier Mercedes for testing duties - expected to step in.

"Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport," the Silverstone-based team said.

"The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon.

"Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course."