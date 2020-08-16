Shaken Zarco 'very lucky' after avoiding serious injury in shocking MotoGP accident

MotoGP 2020: Departing Dovizioso wins in Austria after horror crash



Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati emerged victorious at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, but the race was marred by an accident on lap nine that could have had dire consequences.

Ahead of Turn 3, Zarco's rear wheel appeared to be clipped by Morbidelli's front wheel, sending both riders careering from their bikes, which continued to dart onwards.

The Ducati smashed into a tyre wall and then flew back across the track, while Morbidelli's uncontrollable bike hurtled between Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi – the machine seemingly coming within a few feet of broadsiding the Italian.

Zarco posted a video message - which later appeared to be deleted - to his Instagram account after the race, confirming he avoided any major injuries and acknowledged everyone involved was extremely fortunate.

"I'm okay. I've got some burns here [arm], and my hips and leg. We had a really big scare," Zarco said.

"I have seen Morbidelli also and we were both sorry about what's happened. It was a racing incident that is sometimes difficult to avoid at this speed. Also, our bikes didn't touch anyone, so very lucky today.

"All is fine, just need to analyse everything well and work for next week. I will be fit to race. Thank you for all your support."

Petronas Yamaha confirmed in a statement that a scan cleared Morbidelli of any serious injuries, a relief considering he took a knock to the head in the aftermath of the collision.

They said: "Franco is okay. His right hand, right shoulder and head took the brunt of his crash but he did not lose consciousness at any point.

"He has undergone a CT scan, which showed that there are no major issues. Franco is currently in the Clinica Mobile undergoing minor treatments."