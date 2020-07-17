Spanish MotoGP to pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors

The 2020 MotoGP season has been a non-starter till now with only the Moto2 and Moto3 races of the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix going ahead as per schedule under lights at the Losail Intenational Circuit as COVID-19 completeley through the calendar out of gear.

After hectis parleys, Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of the vent came up with a truncated revised calendar comprising 13 rounds in Europe, starting with a double-header at the famed Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, while happy to see the riders back in action said the SpanishGP will be conducted in honour of the COVID-19 victims as well as those who are fighting relentlessly against it.

"We're #RacingAhead in honour of all the frontline heroes who have helped us - and are still helping us - to weather the storm as best possible; the healthcare professionals and key workers who've kept the world ticking over as so many things were forced to a halt, many of them putting their own lives on the line as they defend ours.

We race to say thank you for all of your hard work, and in the hope that we can add some small serving of entertainment to your weekend," a joint FIM-Dorna statement said.

In the pre-event press conference most of the riders including world champion Marc Marquez underlined the fact that we are #RacingForThem.

"This weekend, we are #RacingTogether and #RacingForThem. Those who've been through COVID-19, those whose families and friends have; those we've lost to the pandemic. For the people who're very much still suffering the effects and consequences, and for all those who've needed and will continue to need as much support as we can offer," the FIM-Dorna statement added.

The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season will be held at Jerez on Sunday. The race starts at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).