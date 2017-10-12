Title contenders ready for all out attack at Motegi

Bengaluru, October 12: Title contenders looked ready for the battle as the MotoGP resumes after a three-week break at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi.

In the pre-event press conference today (October 12) Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team, who leads the championship with 224 points, sounded upbeat about his chances at a circuit where he has a good record.

Todo apunta a que la lluvia será protagonista en Motegi / Everything suggests that the rain will accompany us during the #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/AwO7Ccz26F — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) October 12, 2017

"My last memories at Motegi are amazing because I won the race and the championship here last year in front of our boss and it was great! It's a track I like but for some reason I've struggled sometimes in the past. But, I'll give everything to try and be on the podium on Sunday," said Marquez, who won at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit last year which helped him clinch his third world title.

His main title rival Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team is 16 just points and hope to catch up with the leader.

"Everybody will attack, but there are still a lot of points left and anything can happen. I'm so happy to be in this position, and I'm confident about where I'm now. Motegi is a good track for me because there is a lot of hard braking, I think we're quite competitive in the braking and with the fairing I think we can be on acceleration too," said the Italian.

A further handful of points behind is Maverick Vinales. The Movistar Yamaha rider is also gunning for the top, "I'm trying to give my best. I like this track a lot and I'll push at 100 per cent."

Ahead of the race, a Minimoto showdown took place with leading MotGP riders Johann Zarco, Alvaro Bautista, Scott Redding, Aleix Espargaro, Tito Rabat, Alex Rins, Andrea Iannone and Takaaki Nakagami teaming up with some local children and swapping their usual steeds for electric mini bikes.

The practice session will be held tomorrow (October 13) at 2pm local time.