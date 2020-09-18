Stakes are high in Misano as another spectacular race weekend beckons

Dovizioso guarded

Dovizioso, may have taken the FIM MotoGP World Championship lead but so far, but the Italian knows that it has not been an easy ride and is understandably guarded.

"Yes the Championship is crazy. A lot of up and down for everybody, which is why we're very close. I'm happy to be in this position at this moment of the championship, but for sure we have to make a step to be able to fight."

Rossi wants to improve

Rossi fell victim to a classy Mir manoeuvre on the last lap of Misano race, with The Doctor expecting the competition to be even closer when they attack the the same circuit again.

"I think it'll be difficult for everybody because I expect the other riders and bikes to be more competitive, and closer to us. So if we want to try and fight for the podium we've to try and improve and be stronger."

Morbidelli confident

Morbidelli, the most-recent MotoGP winner, sat out of Misano test due to an upset stomach, with the Italian admitting he does not think missing the test is going to affect him much.

"Sincerely I don't think skipping the test is going to affect me too much. Anyways I hope to make a good and nice weekend like I had last weekend. It'll be important to reconfirm the level that we had in the last race".

Mir buoyant

Mir, who finished third in Misano last week was in a buoyant mood, admitting that his confidence has improved.

"It's a good improvement and I'm happy with the test, so let's see if this can give us more in the early laps of the race and maybe the qualifying."