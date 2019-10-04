Thailand MotoGP: It could be a big weekend in Buriram

Another chance

"First of all you try to approach the weekend in the normal way, but you understand it could be a big weekend. But on the other hand we know if it's not possible here, we'll have another chance in Motegi, Phillip Island, Malaysia, Valencia," the Spaniard said.

"I'll be the same Marc with same strategy to push from beginning to end, to prepare for Sunday's race, let's see. We know that Dovi was very fast here last year and Yamaha wasn't bad, but the goal is to prepare the weekend well and try to fight for the victory on Sunday," he added.

More focused

Dovizioso took to the mike next, and he began with a quick debrief of MotorLand. "The race in Aragon was good because I felt good before the race, but not that good! I found the rhythm and feeling in the race, lap by lap, and I was riding so smooth and well, and was able to be consistent over the last laps which made the difference for finishing second, so I'm happy about it."

Then it was on to the 2018 Thai GP...the only time so far the Italian has lost out to Marquez in a last corner duel. But he's more focused on the dynamics of the race, and how they may differ this season.

Ride smarter

Next up was Miller, who trails Quartararo by just six points in the fight for top Independent Team rider. And for him, Aragon was a contender for his best MotoGPrace of the season - he explained why.

"I'm feeling good leading into this one, especially after Aragon, it was a polar opposite to Misano so was good to bounce back after tough weekend and take a podium was even more special. I got a lot of compliments after that race, even more than other podiums this season. I had to work for it a bit more and I had to ride a bit smarter; when Dovi came through I was able to learn from him a bit."

The Doctor speaks

Then it was time to hear from Rossi. 'The Doctor' again began with Aragon, a tougher race than expected, and then talked a little about his positive Thai GP last season.

"I think that the bigger problem for Yamaha in Aragon, because in practice and time attack we weren't too bad, but unfortunately for the race with our bike we needed to use the hard rear because we were worried about the soft. Last year here was a good weekend, especially Saturday and Sunday, starting from the front row, and the race was very good for us because me and Maverick could stay very close to Marc and Dovi for the race. Unfortunately, at the end I was the last of the group and didn't get on the podium! But it was a positive weekend."