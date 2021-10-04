Utsav de Hampi: Vinay-Ravi, Santosh-Nagarajan share honours

Favourites and three-time national champions Karthik Maruthi and Sankar Anand of Erode had to be content with a second place and a fourth overall as another TN pair, Keerthy Prasad and co-driver Sakthivel did well to bag overall second on Day 1.

But it was the ladies, Aparna Pathak and Lalitha Gowda, the techies from Bengaluru, who maintained average speeds as they not only won the Ladies Class in both the rounds, but beat many stalwarts in the process and even won the corporate class in the first round besides three more podiums.

Utsav de Hampi: Top national drivers and riders in fray for TSD Nationals

Mangalore duo Ashwin Pinto and Sandeep D'Silva came back to beat Pruthvi Reddy and co-driver Anoop KV, after losing to the latter, in the first round to become the Stars of Karnataka.

Father-son duo of Anil and Amal Abbas won the Corporate category in Round 2. Col Joshua and Anita won a double in the Couple Class.

Earlier, Neha Tiwary, Communications Manager, JK Tyre, and Santosh HM Rohit Gowda and Karan Rajesh from Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, flagged off Rally de Hampi, the first event of Utsav de Hampi at Royal Orchid on Sunday.

Dr Shalini Rajneesh flags off JK Tyre INRRC in Bengaluru

"But it was the Karnataka Tourism concept of Road Safety that brought focus on to motorsports and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) rightly chipped in to make Utsav de Hampi as part of the district inauguration festival," said Shivayogi Kalsad, IAS, MD, KSRTC, who awarded the winners along with Sunny of JK Tyres, and Umesh Kulkarni of Royal Orchid.

All the competitors were unanimous in praising the local organisers Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar, especially Santosh, Rohit and their efficient teams, for a well-organised event.

"We love to come to Hampi, for the events are thrilling and well-administered,'' said Aparna Pathak, a techie from TCS and her navigator Lalitha Gowda from HCL, nodded in agreement.

The next of the four events will be Utsav de Hampi, an exciting 4X4 off-road, before the Indian National Rally Championship two-wheeler arrives at the Heritage site.

RESULTS

(Round 2)

INRRC: 1. Vinay Kumar BP/ Ravi Kumar BM (Bengaluru) (00:34); 2. Keerthy Prasad/Sakthivel (00:48); 3. Sandeep Mukherjee/ Prakash M (0:50).

Open: 1. Vinay Kumar BM/Ravi Kumar BM (00:34); 2. Jaiprashanth Venkat /Sugumaran (01:15); 3. Aparna Pathak/Lalitha Gowda (01:24).

Ladies: 1. Aparna Pathak/Lalitha Gowda (01:24); 2. Jasmeet Ka

ur/Jyothi Iyengar (01:50); 3. Dr Pruthvi/Dr Deepthi Pruthvi (03:16).

Star of Karnataka: 1. Ashwin Pinto/Sandeep D'Silva (01:12); 2. Pruthvi Reddy N/Anoop KV (02:08); 3. Dilnith/Lohith (03:30).

Couple: 1. Joshua/ Anita (04:48); 2. David Sharon/ Sampath (05:00).

Corporate: 1. Anil Abbas/ Amal Abbas (01:02); 2. Aparna Pathak/Lalitha Gowda (01:24); 3. Jasmeet Kaur/Jyothi Iyengar (01:50);

(Round 1)

INRRC: 1. Santhosh Kumar/Nagarajan (00:36); 2. Karthick Maruthi/ S Sankar Anand (01:10); 3. Jaiprashanth Venkat/ Sugumaran (01:19).

Open: 1. Jaiprashanth Venkat/ Sugumaran (01:19); 2. Aparna Pathak/ Lalitha (01:36); 3.Vinay Kumar BM/Ravi Kumar BM (01:42).

Ladies: 1. Aparna Pathak/ Lalita (01:36); 2. Jasmeet Kaur/Jyothi Iyengar (04.24); 3. Dr Pruthvi/Dr Deepthi Pruthvi (07.50).

Corporate: 1. Aparna Pathak/ Lalita (01:36); 2. Anil Abbas/ Amal Abbas (03:28); 3. Umashankar/ Vishwak Kasturi (03:36).

Couple: 1. Joshua/ Anita (04:46); 2. David Sharon/ Sampath (05:30).

Star of Karnataka: 1. Pruthvi Reddy N/Anoop KV (02:08); 2. Ashwin Pinto/Sandeep D'Silva (04:08); 3. Dilnith/Lohith (06:56).

(Source: Media Release)