Valencia GP: All to race for at The Decider: Martin grabs pole, Marquez to start second, Bagnaia eighth

Scare for Quartararo
There were yellow flags when Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) had a spill at Turn 6, while Bagnaia toured the run-off at Turn 8.
Quartararo was still on a hot lap and, fortunately for him, it was unaffected as he sought to elevate himself further up the grid. He did indeed move up two spots more to fourth with a 1:29.900 before running into the Turn 2 gravel trap on his final lap of the session.
Heads up
In the end, Martin had no improvement during his second run but still bagged pole, ahead of Marc Marquez and Miller, who kept his berth on the front row despite the tumble.
Quartararo heads up Row 2, next to Q1 graduate Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and the pace-setter in that earlier qualifying session, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing). Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was classified seventh, ahead of Bagnaia, Zarco, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar).
Marvelous Marquez
Miller's hopes of one last pole for Ducati had initially disappeared when he crashed at Turn 2, while an under-the-weather Marc Marquez jumped from ninth to P2 when he fired in a 1:30.049.
Bagnaia moved to sixth, ahead of Quartararo, when he set a 1:30.049 before 'El Diablo' leapfrogged his title rival by clocking a 1:30.027.
All set for The Decider
The next time we see MotoGP bikes on-track will be Sunday morning's Warm Up at 9.40 am local time (2.20pm IST), then we will crown our 2022 World Champion - whoever that may be - after lights go out for #TheDecider at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST). Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel
THE GRID (Top 10)
1. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) - 1:29.621
2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.205
3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.213
4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.279
5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.319
6. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.334
7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.418
8. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.428
9. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.481
10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 0.503