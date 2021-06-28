Vinales and Yamaha decide to part ways at the end of 2021 season

The 26-year-old was contracted to Yamaha until 2022 but has agreed to terminate his deal a year early.

Speculation of the Spaniard being on the move swept through the paddock at Dutch TT last weekend, although he denied a deal had already been struck with Aprilia to become Aleix Espargaro's team-mate next year.

"This partnership has been very significant to me over the last five years, and it proved a difficult decision to part ways," Vinales said in a statement.

"In these seasons together, we experienced both great achievements and tough times. However, the underlying feeling is of mutual respect and appreciation.

"I'm fully committed and will strive to achieve the best results for the rest of the season."

Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director Lin Jarvis, said the decision to split was mutually agreeable.

"It's with sadness that we'll say farewell to Maverick at the end of the year. We're in the middle of our fifth season together and over the years we've achieved many highs, but also had to manage many lows.

"After the German GP, which was the most difficult weekend of our partnership, we had important discussions in Assen and came to the conclusion that it would be in the interest of both parties to go our separate ways in the future.

"Yamaha will put in their maximum effort – as we always have done – to give full support to Maverick and finish this season in the very best way possible."

Fabio Quartararo, who won the Dutch GP and currently leads the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship standings, is the other Monster Yamaha rider in the fray.

The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship is currently on a five-week summer break and will resume with the Styrian GP on August 8.

(With OPTA/Yamaha inputs)