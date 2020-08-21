Zarco handed pitlane penalty following Austrian Grand Prix crash

The Reale Avintia Ducati rider suffered a fractured wrist after colliding with Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring.

A stewards panel determined Zarco - who admitted he was "very lucky" to avoid serious injury - was guilty of irresponsible riding and handed out a penalty for his next race.

"After evaluation it was determined that there was evidence of irresponsible riding from Johann Zarco, which has resulted in a penalty," a statement from MotoGP read.

"The Frenchman will start his next MotoGP race from the pitlane."

Zarco may not serve the one-race punishment at this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, however, as the Frenchman is yet to be cleared to participate.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery on his injury in midweek and was subsequently ruled out of Friday's two practice sessions in Spielberg, though may yet ride in Sunday's race.

Zarco undergoes surgery

He posted a picture of himself on Instagram following the operation with his arm in a sling giving the thumbs up, writing: "Hi everyone! All good with the operation! Let see now how fast can be my recovery!"

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi Rossi had criticised Zarco for a "serious error in judgement" in Spielberg.

The crash was a lesson for riders to improve behaviour, says Rossi

The Italian had also shared footage of the incident via his onboard camera on Instagram.

He wrote on social media: "I understand that in the race we play for so much and everyone gives their best to be at the front, but we must not forget that ours is a dangerous sport, and the safety of us and our opponents is far more important than gaining a position.

"Zarco didn't intentionally cause such a carambola [crash] but it still remains a serious error in judgement, one which a MotoGP rider cannot afford, especially at 310kph."

He added: "The images from my camera are the ones that scare me the most because from here you can understand the speed with which Franco's motorcycle crossed the track in front of me.

