Anjali Tendulkar Buys ₹32 Lakh Apartment in Virar, Registers Property Under Women’s Stamp Duty Benefit By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 16:35 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mumbai, August 22: Anjali Tendulkar, wife of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has purchased a new apartment in Virar, a suburb located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment has been bought for ₹32 lakh in a residential building named Peninsula Heights.

The compact flat, measuring 391 sq ft, is situated on the third floor of the building. Registration documents confirm that the deal was finalised on May 30, 2025, involving a stamp duty payment of ₹1.92 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.

As a woman homebuyer in Maharashtra, Anjali Tendulkar availed a 1% concession on stamp duty, a benefit offered exclusively to female property owners in the state where stamp duty rates range between 5-7%, depending on the city and district.

Local brokers suggest that residential property rates in Virar currently range from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 per sq ft and above, depending on location and amenities. Virar, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has emerged as a growing residential hub for buyers seeking relatively affordable housing compared to central Mumbai.

Interestingly, this is not the first high-profile celebrity property development to make headlines this year. Earlier in 2025, Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, rented a 2BHK, 725 sq ft flat in Khar West for their staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, while Mannat, their sea-facing bungalow, undergoes renovation.

Anjali Tendulkar's new acquisition in Virar, however, reflects a more modest purchase in contrast to Mumbai's soaring luxury property market. An email has been sent to Sachin Tendulkar's office seeking comments. The story will be updated once a response is received.