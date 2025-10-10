IPL 2026 Auction: Tentative Date Revealed, Venue, Retention Deadline - All You Need To Know

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches Two major milestones after Century outing on Day 1
Published: Friday, October 10, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In the opening day of the second Test between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a masterful performance, anchoring India's innings with a composed century.

After a subdued showing in the series opener in Ahmedabad, the 23-year-old opener appeared determined to make an impact.

India, having won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch offering early assistance to seamers, adopted a measured approach in the morning session.

Jaiswal's half-century came off 82 deliveries, a testament to his patience amid tight bowling. Post-lunch, however, he transformed his innings, accelerating with authority. He dispatched Seales for consecutive boundaries, blending elegant drives with assured pulls to shift momentum.

His century, achieved in 145 balls, was greeted with enthusiastic applause from the spectators, marking a pivotal moment in the day's play.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Milestones

This ton elevated Jaiswal into rarefied air among Test cricket's prodigies. He now shares the distinction of seven centuries before age 24 with legends like Graeme Smith, Alastair Cook, and Kane Williamson, trailing only Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Garfield Sobers (9).

Additionally, during this knock, Jaiswal crossed the 3,000-run mark in international cricket, becoming the fourth Indian left-handed opener to do so and aligning himself with Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan in this elite category.

Remarkably, he reached this milestone in just 50 matches, making him the second-fastest Indian to achieve it at such a young age.

The innings was bolstered by solid partnerships. Jaiswal and Rahul added a valuable stand before Rahul was dismissed for 38, stumped off Jomel Warrican's deceptive spin. Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan stitched a strong partnership of 193 runs for the 2nd wicket as India have started to threaten a mammoth score in the first innings.

At the time of publication, India are 286 for 2 and Jaiswal is unbeaten on 146 runs, having hit 19 fours in his knock so far. Shubman Gill is also at the crease as he bats on 15 runs.